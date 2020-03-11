Salih discusses with Oper ways to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries

2020/03/11 | 22:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad – INA

Today, Wednesday, President of the Republic Barham Salih discussed with the French ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Oper, and ways of enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries.

The media office of the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "President Salih received at the Peace Palace in Baghdad, the French ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Oper, and during the meeting, they discussed friendship between the two countries and ways of developing them in all fields, and the importance of continuing Joint cooperation between Iraq and France, in the interest of the two friendly peoples, and affirming the necessity of respecting the will of Iraq in its independent national decision and protecting its security, stability and sovereignty.

He pointed out that "political and security developments and developments were discussed at the regional and international levels, and the need to enhance peace opportunities through the adoption of serious dialogue in dealing with crises in the region."