Wednesday، 11 March 2020

11:28 PM

Ten Katyusha rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp: statement

Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Wednesday, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said.

No further details were provided.

