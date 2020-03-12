The President condemns the attacks on al-Taji military base

2020/03/12 | 05:40 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

President of the Republic of Iraq condemned the terrorist attack on al-Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad."We condemn the terrorist attack on the Iraqi Taji military base by bombing Katyusha rockets, which resulted in loss of life and injuries to a number of trainers and advisors within the international coalition forces operating in Iraq in the scope of combating terrorism, meeting the invitation of the Iraqi government," The Presidency of the Republic stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).The statement included, "This attack is targeting Iraq and its security," stressing the need to conduct full investigations to determine the background and track the elements responsible for it.It offered condolences to the families of the victims and their countries, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and calm and enable the Iraqi government to carry out its security and sovereign duties.Earlier today, Security Media Cell announced the death of ten over the attack of Katyusha rockets on sl-Taji camp.