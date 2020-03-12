Joint Ops issues a statement about targeting al-Taji camp

2020/03/12 | 05:40 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

Joint Operations Command issued an important statement regarding the missile attacks that targeted al-Taji camp, north of Baghdad."Al-Taji camp was attacked yesterday evening, Wednesday, by Katyusha rockets that targeted the areas where the coalition forces were existed, which resulted in the death of 3 people and a number of wounded members of the coalition forces," included the statement that was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).The statement included, "This attack is a very serious security challenge and hostile action, pointing out that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed an immediate investigation to find out who carried out this dangerous and hostile act, whatever the entity,"The Command called on the citizens to provide any information about the perpetrators of this act, stressing that firm measures have been taken and "will vigorously address any targeting of the camps and military bases""The coalition forces are here by the approval of the Iraqi government and its mission is to train Iraqi forces and fight Daesh terrorist groups, only" included the statement, noting that the coalition forces have been officially informed of the withdrawal decision taken by the government and the Iraqi parliament and that serious discussions are taking place in this area."Such actions impede these efforts and complicate the situation in Iraq," the statement also included.It is noteworthy that the Security Media Cell announced the attack of Katyusha rockets on al-Taji camp.The cell said in a statement, that ten Katyusha rockets attacked al-Taji camp without losses, confirming that a wheel type Kia Binko was found carrying a missile platform with three missiles remaining south of the Rashidiya area.