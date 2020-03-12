UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base

2020/03/12 | 13:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the rocket attack on US-led Coalition forces at Taji Airbase in Iraq, calling for “maximum restraint”.

“These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country, and the risk of rogue action by armed groups remains a constant concern,” UNAMI said in a press release.

“Beyond the immediate security threat, this also takes critical political attention away from urgent unfinished domestic business.



The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles.”

UNAMI emphasized that maximum restraint on all sides is the only way forward, and that the government of Iraq must exercise its full powers to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks.

The US-led -Coalition has confirmed that 18 Katyusha rockets hit the base and left three military personnel killed and several others injured.