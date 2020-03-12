After Iraq missile attack, Esper warns after Iraq rocket attack

2020/03/12 | 19:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Thursday "all options are on the table" after a rocket attack in Iraq that killed three members of US-led coalition force, including two Americans, AFP reported.

Esper told reporters he spoke Wednesday with US President Donald Trump about possible retaliatory measures.



"He gave me the authority to do what we need to do," Esper said.