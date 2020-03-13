Iran confirms 429 deaths due to coronavirus

2020/03/13 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll to 429 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

"We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are 10,075 infected people in the country.



The death toll is 429," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television.

Iran on Thursday said it had asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak has infected a host of senior officials, politicians, clerics and members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after China, South Korea and Italy.