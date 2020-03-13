MOFA has summoned the American and British ambassadors to Baghdad

2020/03/13 | 16:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, the Foreign Ministry summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dr.



Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ali al-Hakim, held an emergency meeting, in the presence of the ministry’s agents, advisers, and official spokesperson, to study the procedures regarding the recent American aggression."

Al-Sahaf added that "the foreign minister issued a summons to the ambassadors of the United States and Britain to Baghdad."

On Friday, the Joint Operations Command issued a statement regarding the American aggression against the army and the popular Mobilization forces, usually this attack in violation of Iraqi sovereignty.