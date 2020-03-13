The Presidency of the Republic calls on the international community to support Iraq and respect its sovereignty

2020/03/13 | 16:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, the Presidency of the Republic condemned the foreign bombing that targeted several locations inside Iraqi territory.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that it condemns the foreign bombing, which targeted sites inside Iraqi territory, including the Karbala airport "under construction", and led to the martyrdom and wounding of members of the Iraqi security forces and civilians, and considered it a violation of national sovereignty, "renewed "Emphasizing that addressing the security situation comes through supporting the Iraqi government to carry out its duties, enhance its capabilities, and its will to enforce the law, protect sovereignty, and prevent its lands from becoming a war zone by proxy."