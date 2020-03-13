Iraqi soldiers at Al-Asad Base receive extra equipment to fight ISIS


Iraqi soldiers at Al-Asad Base receive extra equipment to fight ISIS
2020/03/13 | 19:00 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Iraqi border guards received newly issued equipment at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said, after the US and anti-ISIS coalition aircraft launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, in a retaliatory attack.

Coalition Forces provided supplies including ammunition, protective gear and new vehicles to help Iraqi security forces in their ongoing fight against ISIS, the source added.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links