Iraqi soldiers at Al-Asad Base receive extra equipment to fight ISIS

2020/03/13 | 19:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi border guards received newly issued equipment at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said, after the US and anti-ISIS coalition aircraft launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, in a retaliatory attack.

Coalition Forces provided supplies including ammunition, protective gear and new vehicles to help Iraqi security forces in their ongoing fight against ISIS, the source added.