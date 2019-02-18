عربي | كوردى
Gorran approves agreement with KDP on gov't formation
2019/02/18 | 01:15
The national council of the Kurdish Gorran Movement on

Sunday, approved an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on

participation in the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government.The movement's national council held on Sunday evening

a meeting to discuss the agreement reached by the delegation of the movement

with the KDP for the formation of the ninth KRG, after extensive discussion.This came after two high-level delegations of the KDP

and Gorran Movement held a meeting in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, to discuss the

formation of the new government.





