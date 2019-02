Gorran approves agreement with KDP on gov't formation

2019/02/18 | 01:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The national council of the Kurdish Gorran Movement onSunday, approved an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) onparticipation in the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government.The movement's national council held on Sunday eveninga meeting to discuss the agreement reached by the delegation of the movementwith the KDP for the formation of the ninth KRG, after extensive discussion.This came after two high-level delegations of the KDPand Gorran Movement held a meeting in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, to discuss theformation of the new government.