Gorran approves agreement with KDP on gov't formation

2019/02/18 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The national council of the Kurdish Gorran Movement on
Sunday, approved an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on
participation in the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government.The movement's national council held on Sunday evening
a meeting to discuss the agreement reached by the delegation of the movement
with the KDP for the formation of the ninth KRG, after extensive discussion.This came after two high-level delegations of the KDP
and Gorran Movement held a meeting in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, to discuss the
formation of the new government.
The national council of the Kurdish Gorran Movement on
Sunday, approved an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on
participation in the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government.The movement's national council held on Sunday evening
a meeting to discuss the agreement reached by the delegation of the movement
with the KDP for the formation of the ninth KRG, after extensive discussion.This came after two high-level delegations of the KDP
and Gorran Movement held a meeting in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, to discuss the
formation of the new government.