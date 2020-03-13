Iraqi Kurdistan imposes curfew in Erbil and Sulaimani over coronavirus fears

2020/03/13 | 19:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- People and health personnel wearing a protective face masks in Erbil following the coronavirus outbreak, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 7, 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Interior imposed a 48-hour curfew on Friday in the cities of Sulaimani, Erbil, and Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

“People need to stay at home and let the medical teams do their work,” a statement from the ministry read.

It will began at 12 a.m.



(midnight) Saturday.

The new measures comes after 8 new cases were recorded on Friday in Kurdistan Region, including seven in Sulaimani and one in Erbil.

Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakr said during a press conference on Friday that travel will be restricted between Sulaimani city and the outlying towns in the governorate until March 28 as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Abubakr said that medical teams, diplomats, humanitarian organizations and UN agencies, the security forces, and businesspeople will still be allowed to travel.



Movement for any other purpose will require permission from governorate officials and the Sulaimani Asayish.

According to Abubakr, trade at border crossings will be reorganized and residents will not face any sort of food or fuel crisis.

“We will punish anyone who raises the price of food or transportation in Sulaimani.



All people should follow regulations,”Abubakr said.

27 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan so far.



One person has died and another fully recovered.

Initially, most people appear to have contracted the virus in Iran, where there is a major outbreak of the disease.



However, many of the new cases involve people who became sick from contact with others while inside the Region or in places other than Iran.

Health officials have urged people to wash their hands frequently, avoid crowded spaces, and to follow government instructions.

During the curfew, officials will continue to staff the 122 coronavirus telephone hotline for medical aid and advice.

