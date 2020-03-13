US to keep 2 aircraft carriers in Gulf to avoid Iran proxies' attacks


US to keep 2 aircraft carriers in Gulf to avoid Iran proxies' attacks
2020/03/13 | 20:45 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

The Pentagon said Friday it would keep two aircraft carrier task forces in the Gulf region after carrying out strikes in Iraq on five depots for Iran-supplied rockets.

Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said the carrier groups would be staying for a sustained period following a series of attacks on US positions in Iraq by Iranian-backed groups that have ratcheted up tensions with Tehran.

Early Friday the US military launched air strikes against weapons depots of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iraqi armed faction backed by Iran.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links