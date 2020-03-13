US CENTCOM vows to respond to possible Iranian threat

2020/03/13 | 20:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

US Central Command commander Frank McKenzie on Friday said the command has the "flexibility, capability and will to respond to any threat," referring to a possible Iranian retaliatory military action.

The US and anti-ISIS coalition forces on Thursday launched air strikes against locations for an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, in response to an earlier attacks, allegedly by this militia against an Iraqi base housing US troops.

Iranian proxies' attacks killed two American soldiers and a British one.