Crisis Cell: Nineveh is out of work and under curfew over next two days

2020/03/14 | 17:15 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Crisis Cell in Nineveh announced on Saturday, the suspension of official working hours and curfew for the next Sunday and Monday in the province.

This came during the fourth session of the Crisis Cell headed by the governor of Nineveh Najm al-Jubouri in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, according to a statement to the Iraqi News Agency INA.

The statement added that with regard to the ministries and federal authorities, the delay came for the purpose of sterilizing and sanitizing public places, streets and markets.

After the end of the holiday on Sunday and Monday, a curfew will continue to be imposed throughout the province of Nineveh from five in the afternoon until six in the morning starting from 3/17/2020 until 1/4/2020 and instructing the owners of malls and stores to sterilize it under the supervision and follow-up of the Health Department in Nineveh.