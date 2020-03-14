Trump says he has taken Coronavirus test

2020/03/14 | 23:05 - Source: INA

INA - SOURCES

President Trump just announced at a press conference that he has taken a Coronavirus test.



He took the test Friday night after getting questions at a press conference.

Trump said he did not know the results yet and that it usually takes 1-2 days.

Before coming out to the White House press briefing room today, Trump said he had his temperature taken and later when asked how it was, he said it was normal.

On the other hand, Trump administration is expected to extend the travel ban to the United States from European countries to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We’re looking at it very seriously because they have had a little bit of activity unfortunately so we are going to be looking at that, actually we already have looked at it and that is going to be announced,” Trump said during a press conference with his Coronavirus task force at the White House this afternoon.