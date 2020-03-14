2020/03/14 | 23:45 - Source: Iraq News

By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab

Published

1:05 pm PDT, Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mourners in Najaf carry coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were killed in a U.S.



attack Thursday.

Mourners in Najaf carry coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were killed in a U.S.



attack Thursday.

Photo: Anmar Khalil / Associated Press

Photo: Anmar Khalil / Associated Press

Image

1

of

/

1

Caption

Close

Image

1

of

1

Mourners in Najaf carry coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were killed in a U.S.



attack Thursday.

Mourners in Najaf carry coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were killed in a U.S.



attack Thursday.

Photo: Anmar Khalil / Associated Press

Rocket barrage targets base housing US, coalition forces in Iraq

Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD — A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S.



and other coalition troops north of Baghdad on Saturday, Iraqi security officials said, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

The U.S.-led coalition said at least 25 107mm rockets struck Camp Taji just before 11 a.m.



Some struck the area where coalition forces are based, while others fell on air defense units, the Iraqi military statement said.

Five people were wounded in the attack including three coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers, according to spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition Myles Caggins.



One U.S.



defense official said the wounded coalition troops are American.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

A statement from Iraq’s military said the “brutal aggression” wounded a number of air defense personnel who remain in critical condition, but did not provide a number.

Iraqi forces later discovered seven platforms from which the rockets were fired north of Baghdad.



Another 24 missiles were discovered in place and ready to launch.

The earlier rocket attack against Camp Taji on Wednesday also killed a British serviceman.



It prompted American air strikes Friday against what U.S.



officials said were mainly weapons facilities belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible.

However, Iraq’s military said those strikes killed five security force members and a civilian, while wounding five fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization of militias, including some Iran-backed groups.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab are Associated Press writers.