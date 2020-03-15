Coronavirus: Iraq's Mosul to ban domestic traffic


2020/03/15 | 00:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
Authorities in Iraq's Mosul province have decided to lockdown the city and ban all domestic traffic as part of new measures against the new coronavirus.

According to a statement by Mosul Governorate, the new measures will be put into effect on Sunday and Monday, this week, during which a campaign to spray anti-coronavirus disinfectant in markets in Mosul will also be conducted.

The ban would reportedly be extended, the statement further explained, noting that no traffic will be allowed from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am (local time) across the province.This came as nearly 100 cases of the coronavirus have already been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

