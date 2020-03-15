3 Americans injured in rocket strike on Iraqi camp

2020/03/15 | 00:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Three American and two Iraqi service members were injured Saturday morning in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq, a base north of Baghdad, U.S.



military spokesperson Army Col.



Myles Caggins tweeted.

Driving the news: The U.S.



targeted five Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah (KH) weapon storage facilities in Iraq on Thursday, following Wednesday's lethal attack that killed two U.S.



service members, per the Department of Defense.