Iraqi president calls rocket attack on Taji camp 'terrorist' act

2020/03/15 | 01:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Presidency of the Republic condemns the terrorist attack at the Taji air base hosting foreign troops from the US-led Coalition working at the invitation of Iraqi government.



It was targeted by Katyusha rockets resulted in the loss of life and injury of a number of trainers and advisers within the international coalition forces those who are working to fight terrorism.

This attack, However, is targeting Iraq's security and stability.



We stress the need that investigation must be held, and the one who is behind the terrorist attack must be known.



Those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable.

While offering our condolences to the families, relatives and the States of the victims, we call upon all sides to exercise restraint and remain calm in addition to enable Iraq's government to fully manage and carry out its security and sovereign duties.