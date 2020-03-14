Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Iraq

2020/03/15 | 10:45 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

The Secretary-General expresses his serious concern about repeated attacks in Iraq and the region.



The Secretary-General calls on all sides to take immediate steps towards de-escalating the situation to prevent additional loss of life, injury and destruction.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 14 March 2020