Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Iraq

2020/03/15 | 10:45 - Source: Relief Web
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Secretary-General expresses his serious concern about repeated attacks in Iraq and the region.
Country: Iraq
Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
The Secretary-General calls on all sides to take immediate steps towards de-escalating the situation to prevent additional loss of life, injury and destruction.
Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General
New York, 14 March 2020