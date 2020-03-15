The first Spanish player to fall into the circle of infected with Corona virus

2020/03/15 | 17:10 - Source: INA

The Argentinean Ezekiel Garay, who defends in Valencia, has become the first Spanish football player in the Primera Liga to have been infected with the new Corona virus.

"I clearly started badly in 2020 ...



the tests have proven to be positive for the virus, I feel very good, and now only the interest in the health authorities' instructions and staying in isolation remains," Garay wrote on his Instagram account.

The 33-year-old defender has been absent from Valencia since early February due to a rupture in his knee ligaments, but he has existed since the injury next to his colleagues, and his last appearance with them was last Tuesday at Mestalla stadium in the second leg of the Champions League final price when the "bat" lost to Their Italian host, Napoli, 3-4, bid farewell to the continental competition, after losing 1-4 in San Paolo.

The Spanish League suspended its matches for at least two phases on Thursday, after announcing that all the Real Madrid club members were quarantined after one of the basketball team was infected with the Corona virus.