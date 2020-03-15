The judiciary is discussing its exceptional measures against Corona

2020/03/15 | 17:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Sunday, the Supreme Judicial Council, headed by the President of the Court of Cassation, Judge Faeq Zaidan, discussed the exceptional measures that must be taken to reduce the risks of the Corona virus.

A statement of the media center of the council, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said, "The council discussed during a session chaired by the President of the Court of Cassation, Judge Faeq Zaidan, the exceptional measures that should be taken to reduce the risks of the Corona virus, in the presence of both the Deputy Court of Cassation, the head of the Public Prosecution and the head of the Judicial Supervision Authority and head Baghdad Court of Appeal, Al-Rusafa Federal, President of the Baghdad Court of Appeal, Al-Karkh Federal, judges, heads of bodies in the Federal Court of Cassation, and general managers of the General Administration of the Supreme Judicial Council.