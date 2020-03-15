Al-Halbousi denies receiving a request regarding the declaration of a health emergency

2020/03/15 | 20:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Information Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, denied, today, Sunday, the receipt of an official request from the presidents and ministers of the republic, regarding the declaration of a state of health emergency.

The office said in a statement received by the official news agency (INA), "We would like to note that Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi has not yet received (a joint request) from the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister to agree to declare a state of health emergency, based on the provisions of Article 61 of the Constitution".