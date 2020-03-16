Iraq suspends flights to and from Baghdad airport over coronavirus fears

2020/03/16 | 01:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq has suspended all flights to and from Baghdad airport as of March 17 until March 24, the government said in a statement on Sunday, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.The government imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad over the same period earlier on Sunday.



At least 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, and 10 people have died.