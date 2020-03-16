The flock of Turkish military drones jammed Russian Pantsir-S1 radar in Syria

2020/03/16 | 04:50 - Source: Iraq News

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

Turkish military used a new war tactic on how to take out Syrian air defense system in the few days war happened between the two countries in Idlib province of Syria.The new tactic was to send a flock of drones at one over the areas where Assad’s military forces were positioned, with the aim to first, jam all Rader system of Assad’s military forces and then search for their targets freely, find them, and strike them one by one.



However, US military knew this military tactic before Turkish military forces learn it.

USA military has already made an experiment in 2018 on whether a flock of Drones flying from every direction towards the enemy positions can jam the Radar system of the enemy.



The test turned out to be true and successful that if a flock of drones get closer to targets, they can bring a lot of noise to bear on the radar antennas, and especially if they fly from several directions at once.

Turkish military learnt this tactic from US military.



And it put this tactic in practice in the war with the Syrian military forces.



Surprisingly, the tactic worked out very well for Turkish military.



They killed and destroyed many Syrian soldiers and military equipments without giving away many losses because their flock of Drones jammed the radar system of Assad’s military forces on the ground around Adlib province.

Turkish drones staged an unprecedented terror in the air.



For several days, the Turks posted dozens of videos about the defeat of the military equipment of Putin’s allies.



It can be seen that strikes were made even against individual militants, against the Grad MLRS artillery batteries, and that losses reach many hundreds of dead and wounded.

Turkish drone Bayraktar TB2, 2018.



The most important thing to know is how Turkish drones ( Bayraktar ) destroys the latest Russian air defense system like (Pantsir-S1).



This anti-aircraft cannon-missile system is very expensive.



According to the manufacturer It has a cost of $ 75-80 million on the world market.



Turkish military forces show videos that the Pantsir’s radar was working but nevertheless the Turkish drones go unnoticed, and the operator without interference hits the target with a bomb.



This is not good news for the Russian weapons manufacturing companies as they will lose reputation and business of selling their arms to other countries.

The bottom line is, now we know how and why Turkish military forces fought a better war and had an upper hand in the fight with Syrian military forces.



We also came to know that drones can jam Radar systems.



And jamming radar is power intensive, which has always given the advantage to larger aircraft with more juice.



Having the ability to use a small drone to knock out an advanced antiaircraft radar and surface-to-air missile guidance systems like Russian Pantsir-S1.

Although, this tactic of sending a flock of Drones to jam the enemy readers first and then strike them and their weapons, doesn’t mean that Turkish military forces now can defeat the Russian military or the whole Syrian military forces this way because Russian have way more advanced air defense system, weapons and radars than Pantsir1.



Syrian military forces also have more advanced radars and air defense system such as S-200 that can not be easily jammed by Turkish military Drones.

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

