Flights to and from Baghdad airport suspended over coronavirus fears

2020/03/16

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Airways’ boeing 737-81Z.Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BAGHDAD,— Iraq has suspended all flights to and from Baghdad airport as of March 17 until March 24, the government said in a statement on Sunday, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad over the same period earlier on Sunday.



At least 124 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, and 10 people have died.

