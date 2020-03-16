The world can handle this coronavirus battle together – keep each other’s backs!

2020/03/16 | 11:50 - Source: Iraq News

Shamm Shamayi Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

Recent news reports have once again raised fear among many people around the world of what the coronavirus has contributed to our society.



I know that everything too many people are terrified of what will happen next and it is perfectly natural and feel afraid when we are now faced with a threat to our health.



I am aware of what the coronavirus does, the danger is growing, and our health systems, economies and daily being hardheaded.

But until then, we must act together to prevent the spread of the virus and take care of each other.

This is a time for caution, not unease.



Facts, not fear.

Even if the situation is classified as a pandemic, it is a situation that was and one can control.



We can reduce the spread, counteract the infections and save lives.



But it will require cooperation from all individuals, politicians and high – level levels.

The coronavirus is our common enemy.



We must overcome this fight.



We must never let anything break us down.



We are a society together, together, we are breaking up all the setbacks that are trying to separate our society.

In Swedish debate, it talks about how much of how to find strategies and facilitate this fight.



How? By prepping hospitals, ensuring that they have space, materials and personnel and the day and by developing life – saving medical solutions, we come up with a few steps, we all fellow citizens have a great responsibility, to follow the medical advice also recommended by health authorities and experts.

As everyone knows, we are living at a health crisis, where the virus has been hardening the economic market.



It is also schools, Galleria, Food Store, business and mass other than closed into fear of viral spread.

We are trapped in a time where it is even more important than ever that the Swedish government and the Western world are acting vigorously and cooperating to revive economists, increase investment and find medical solutions to cure this disease.

But to prevent further spread of coat – 19, a shared responsibility is required for all of us.



It’s super important that we all be a hero to slow down the spread.

We may have a difficult time ahead of us.



It will definitely get tough and it will go on for a period, but we are in this together – and we will get out of this together.



Regardless of religion, ethnicity, we must stick together and support each other and not let this virus scare us.



We must never let anything break us down.



We’re getting out of all the setbacks together and together we re the strongest.

Shamm Shamayi Salih, a young writer from Sweden.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

