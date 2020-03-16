Iraq, Jordan discuss efforts to combat coronavirus

2020/03/16 | 18:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim received a phone call from Jordanian Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.
During the phone call, they both discussed levels of joint cooperation and developments in the region.
They also discussed the two countries' measures to confront Coronavirus.