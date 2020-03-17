Iraqi amb. to Ankara meets Turkish deputy FM

2020/03/17 | 11:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Ankara, Hassan Al-Janabi, met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of concern to the two countries at the local level, including easing the consular procedures for travelers from both countries, and the need for bilateral coordination in this regard.

The Ambassador Al-Janabi expressed the Iraqi government’s keenness to upgrade the relations between Baghdad and Ankara in the interests of the two friendly peoples.