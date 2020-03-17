Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19
2020/03/17 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, a judiciary spokesman in the country has said.
Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq