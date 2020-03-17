Coronavirus: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners to combat spread of COVID-19


2020/03/17 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, a judiciary spokesman in the country has said.

