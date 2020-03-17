WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff

2020/03/17 | 14:00 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
“The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with COVID-19,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists, referring to the official name of the disease caused by the virus.
A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that two staff members have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.
“The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with COVID-19,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists, referring to the official name of the disease caused by the virus.
“We do therefore have two confirmed cases.”