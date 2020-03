2020/03/18 | 01:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq’s designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi said in a statement released on state news agency (INA) late on Tuesday that he will make sure to prepare free, fair, transparent elections within a maximum period of one year from forming the next government.

Al-Zurfi also said he will work to confine arms to the hands of the state, eliminate all armed manifestations, and enforce state authority, INA reported.