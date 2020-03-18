Protection Landscapes in Diyala and Kirkuk, Iraq

2020/03/18 | 09:05 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Oxfam

Two years after Iraq declared military victory over ISIS in December 2017, 1.4 million people are still internally displaced.



Efforts to rebuild are under way against a backdrop of continuing insecurity, the high presence of armed groups, ethnoreligious tensions and a looming ISIS insurgency.



This report sets out to explore the perceptions of communities in Kirkuk and Diyala of the main protection risks they face.



It aims to enhance understanding of the strategies women and men put in place when faced with protection risks, and to identify methods of prevention, mitigation and response to protection concerns, as a contribution towards durable solutions and recovery.