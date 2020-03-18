Iran's Rouhani rejects criticism of coronavirus response

2020/03/18 | 15:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.In a speech to his Cabinet, Rouhani said the government was “straightforward” with the nation, saying it announced the outbreak as soon as it learned about it on Feb.19.“We spoke to people in an honest way.We had no delay,” he added.The government has come under heavy criticism for what has been seen as a slow and inadequate response.For weeks, government officials implored clerics to shut down crowded holy shrines to stymie the spread of the virus.The government finally closed the shrines this week.

“It was difficult of course to shut down mosques and holy sites, but we did it.



It was a religious duty to do it,” Rouhani said.

Iran has been the hardest hit country in the region, with nearly 1,000 dead and roughly 90 percent of the over 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the Middle East.



Its leadership announced Tuesday that “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if people keep traveling and ignore health guidance.The outbreak has cast a shadow over the Persian New Year, Nowruz, a normally joyous holiday that begins on Friday.



Health officials have urged the public to avoid travel and crowded places.



But many seem to be ignoring the warnings, raising the risk of further outbreaks.Some food markets in the capital, Tehran, were still packed on Wednesday, and highways were crowded with traffic as families traveled between cities.



Iran also announced it would close mosques for communal Friday prayers for a third consecutive week.