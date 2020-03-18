Preventive Measures Introduced at Kurdistan Refugee Camps against Coronavirus Outbreak

2020/03/18 | 21:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region authorities have introduced restrictive measures at refugee and IDP camps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Head of refugee affairs department at Duhok governorate told BasNews on Wednesday that they have restricted the movement at the camps where Syrian refugees and Iraqi displaced people are sheltered so to protect the population against COVID-19 outbreak.Fahim Abdulla emphasized that the infection risks at the refugee camps is higher due to the overwhelming population living in tents with limited sanitation services.Duhok hosts over 750,000 IDPs and refugees which makes Duhok the province sheltering the largest population.