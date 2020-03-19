Iraq: Guarantee fundamental freedoms and abolish the death penalty


2020/03/19 | 08:35 - Source: Relief Web
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Country: Iraq

Source: Amnesty International

Amnesty International welcomes Iraq’s acceptance of 245 recommendations including introducing long-awaited legal reforms.

However, Amnesty remains deeply concerned that Iraq rejected 48 recommendations that are crucial for the improvement of the human rights situation in Iraq.

