Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu

2020/03/19 | 18:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A rocket attack in central Tuz Khurmatu, in Diyala province, left at least two civilians wounded on Thursday.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a brief online statement that two Katyusha rockets had targeted the Kurdish town.

It also confirmed that two people were wounded and eight civilian houses suffered damages.

No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.Tuz Khurmatu is a Kurdish town that is located in the territories disputed between Kurdistan Region and Iraqi government.

Earlier the day, a local official provided a different assessment to BasNews on the attack.



He said at least 11 people, including four police officers, were wounded in the attack.