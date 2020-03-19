First case of coronavirus recorded in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/03/19 | 22:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A Kurdish security officer wearing a protective face masks patrol in Erbil city after curfew imposed as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s western province of Duhok confirmed its first coronavirus case on Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health reported.

Until now, all of the positively identified coronavirus cases had been in either Sulaimani or Erbil governorates, likely due to their larger populations and proximity to Iran, where there is a major outbreak of the disease.

The ministry said that the newest patient is a 50-year-old man who recently returned from Germany.



Europe is also experiencing a significant outbreak.

The Ministry of Health also announced on Thursday that it has recorded a new case of coronavirus in Sulaimani.

The newest patient is a 63-year old woman and is the mother of someone who tested positive for the virus two days ago.

The announcement brings the Kurdistan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 41.

So far one person has died from coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan, while a total of thirteen have recovered from the disease.

The entire Kurdistan Region is currently on a five-day curfew in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



