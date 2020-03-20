Pompeo announces further sanctions on Iran over Iraq attack

2020/03/20 | 00:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced further sanctions on Iran on Wednesday, citing the recent rocket attacks in Taji, Iraq, that killed two U.S.service members.According to a statement by Pompeo, the sanctions target “nine entities and three inviduals” mostly from Iran’s petrochemical industry that “provide revenue to the regime that it may use to fund terror and other destabilizing activities,” Foreign Policy reported.

On the eve of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to end the “collective punishment” brought on by U.S.



sanctions, saying it was “virtually impossible” to buy medicine and medical equipment.

Vermont Sen.



Bernie Sanders, who trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, called for immediate relief for Iran, “As a caring nation, we must lift any sanctions hurting Iran’s ability to address this crisis, including financial sanctions,” he said on Twitter.