Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal: French official

2020/03/21 | 15:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, a French presidency official said on Saturday.

Marchal is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the official said.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to also release French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who is still imprisoned, the official added.



Adelkhah also holds an Iranian passport.

Iran and France have agreed to swap Marchal, held on security charges, and an Iranian detained by Paris over alleged violations of U.S.



sanctions against Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

France has released Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer wanted by U.S.



authorities over sanctions charges, state broadcaster IRIB has reported. France had demanded that Iran release Marchal, a senior researcher at Sciences Po university whose arrest was reported by Paris in mid-October.