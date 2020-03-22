Zarif calls US offer of coronavirus help to Iran 'hypocritical'

2020/03/22 | 15:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Islamic Republic Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed Washington's offer to help Tehran contain the deadly novel coronavirus as "hypocritical," maintaining that Tehran has enough friends across the world, and the only thing the U.S.should do is not impede the flow of assistance to Iran.

Speaking to the Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Zarif reiterated, "We will take care of ourselves and have enough friends to contribute to Iran's relentless campaign against the pandemic”, advising the U.S.



to "stop economic terrorism."

Meanwhile, without any elaboration, Zarif warned Washington, "If you are not ready to do so, we will urge the world to stop this bullying."

However, the U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had repeated on March 20, "The whole world should know that humanitarian assistance to Iran is wide open, it's not sanctioned."