2020/03/22 | 16:40 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA - BAGHDAD

Ministry of Health announced that the latest situation of Coronavirus in Iraq is as follows:Total cases: 233Total deaths: 20Total healed cases: 57According to the Ministry, the new cases are distributed as follows:- 5 cases in Baghdad / Rusafa

- 1 case in Baghdad / Al-Karkh

- 2 cases in Najaf

- 2 cases in the medical city

- 1 case in Karbala

- 1 case in Al Muthanna

- 1 case in Erbil

- 6 cases in Sulaymaniyah