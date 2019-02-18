عربي | كوردى
Fatah MP Taiban says Iraq has
2019/02/18 | 12:55
Abdul Amir al-Taiban, a Member of Parliament for the Fatah Coalition, said Monday that Iraq has many “alien” employees who receive their salaries without spending any official working hours.Taiban further added in press remarks that Iraqi political parties and the parliament have many “alien” members who receive their payments without coming to work.He also demanded these employees and Parliament members to be fired and replaced with the unemployed and fresh graduates.Within Iraqi local circles, the term “alien” is being called at employees who get paid without attending official working hours after coordinating with their bosses. 



