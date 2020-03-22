Coronavirus curfew extended in Iraqi Kurdistan to April 1

2020/03/22 | 23:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A member of the Asayish (Kurdish security) stands at a security checkpoint in the city of Sulaimani after curfew imposed as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan, March 14, 2020.Photo AFP

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The curfew in Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja has been extended until April 1 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, according to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) interior ministry on Sunday.

All transportation between towns and cities in the Kurdistan Region is banned, except for security forces vehicles and ambulances.

Leaving one’s home is banned, except for the purchasing daily necessities and emergencies, added the statement.

“People who violate the rules will face justice,” added the statement.

Oil companies are permitted to operate, but must fully communicate with the Ministry of Natural Resources.

After authorities recorded a case of coronavirus infection near Rizgari town in Erbil governorate, all residents of the Sebiran community were quarantined on Sunday.

All residents of the community will be tested and no one will be allowed into or out of the area.

The person from the village who tested positive is reportedly an oil company employee who recently returned from Iran, but was not quarantined.

Medical teams are working to sanitize the community of 1,200 houses, located nine kilometers (5.6 miles).

Earlier on Saturday the KRG Ministry of Health announced six new cases, one case in Erbil and five in Sulaimani, bringing the total number of cases to 54 in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iraqi federal government employees and officers working in central and southern Iraq are also not allowed to return to the Region until then.

In central and southern Iraq, federal health officials said that the curfew would continue until March 28 at 11:00 p.m.

In additional, federal aviation authorities said that all passenger flights would remain suspended until then.

The federal Ministry of Health also said on Sunday that there have now been 20 deaths from COVID-19, the diseases caused by coronavirus.



It also said that there have been 233 confirmed coronavirus infections.

The federal Ministry of Finance also said that it would provide $50 million to buy necessary medical equipment and called on caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government to suspend collection on government loans made to members of the public.

Banks will still operate in Iraq, state media newspaper al-Sabaah said.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



