Merkel in quarantine over possibility of contracting coronavirus

2020/03/22 | 23:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made the decision to self-quarantine in her home after having contact with a doctor who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, CNBC reported.

Merkel was informed after a press conference Sunday that a doctor who administered a pneumococcal vaccine to her on Friday afternoon tested positive for the virus, according to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Merkel decided to immediately quarantine herself in her home, Seibert said. She will be tested regularly over the coming days and will continue to conduct her duties as chancellor from home.