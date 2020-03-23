China CPECC lands $203.5m Iraq gas plant contract

2020/03/23 | 11:45 - Source: Iraq News

China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC) has been awarded a major contract worth $203.5 million to build a sour gas treatment facility at Majnoon oilfield in Iraq.

The project, which is likely to be completed within 29 months, will have the capacity to treat 4.39 million cu m of sour gas per day, reported Reuters, citing a company statement.

Iraq's Majnoon oilfield, operated by state-run Basra Oil Company, is now producing around 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) and plans to boost output to 450,000 bpd in 2021.