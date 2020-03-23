China CPECC lands $203.5m Iraq gas plant contract


China CPECC lands $203.5m Iraq gas plant contract
2020/03/23 | 11:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC) has been awarded a major contract worth $203.5 million to build a sour gas treatment facility at Majnoon oilfield in Iraq.

The project, which is likely to be completed within 29 months, will have the capacity to treat 4.39 million cu m of sour gas per day, reported Reuters, citing a company statement.

Iraq's Majnoon oilfield, operated by state-run Basra Oil Company, is now producing around 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) and plans to boost output to 450,000 bpd in 2021.

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links