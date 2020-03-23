Iraq - Severe weather (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

2020/03/23 | 15:20 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

Severe weather with heavy rainfall was reported across north and central Iraq, leading to fatalities and damage.

According to media, 5 people died in Baqubah City (Diyala Governorate, central-east Iraq), damage to buildings and roads occurred in Nineveh and Salah ad-Din Governorates.



In Mosul City (Nineveh), several people residing along Tigris River were evacuated.

No heavy rainfall is forecast over Iraq on 23-24 March.