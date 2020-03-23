Iraq - Severe weather (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

2020/03/23 | 15:20 - Source: Relief Web
According to media, 5 people died in Baqubah City (Diyala Governorate, central-east Iraq), damage to buildings and roads occurred in Nineveh and Salah ad-Din Governorates.
Country: Iraq
Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Severe weather with heavy rainfall was reported across north and central Iraq, leading to fatalities and damage.
In Mosul City (Nineveh), several people residing along Tigris River were evacuated.
No heavy rainfall is forecast over Iraq on 23-24 March.