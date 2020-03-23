23 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Iraqi Kurdistan: ministry

2020/03/24 | 00:10 - Source: Iraq News

Kurdish Asayish wearing a face mask after coronavirus breakout in Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, March 2020.

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twenty-three new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed Monday by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) health ministry, bringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Region case total to 77.

12 cases were confirmed in Erbil – nine of which were relatives of the Sebiran case confirmed on Sunday.



The three other cases in Erbil were also linked to a previous infection, a student.

Sulaimani has seen 10 new cases confirmed.



Two are in the city of Sulaimani, one in the town of Chamchamal, and seven in Darbandikhan.



Five of the Darbandikhan cases were relatives of someone previously confirmed to have contracted the virus, a returnee from Sweden.

A new case of coronavirus recorded in Duhok, the second in the governorate, the health mistry said on Monday.

So far, 77 cases of the coronavirus were recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, including 54 cases in Sulaimani governorate, 21 cases in Erbil, and 2 in Duhok.

One person has died and 13 people have recovered from coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Since February, 4,593 people have been held in quarantine in 36 locations; this number fell to 1,528 by March 22.

