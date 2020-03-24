Iran's conspiracy theory: justification or pretext?

2020/03/24 | 01:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Despite the increasing death toll due to coronavirus in Iran, Iran’s supreme leader still refuses US assistance, under the pretext of a possible conspiracy.Iran has used the pretext of the conspiracy theory in many occasions.

An activist on social media said that Iran continues to exploit people's suffering to call on the US to lift sanctions, although it still sticks to its destructive behavior and crimes against humanity.

Coronavirus

“I do not know how real this accusation is but when it exists, who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication?” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.



“Possibly your medicine is a way to spread the virus more.”

He also alleged without offering any evidence that the virus “is specifically built for Iran using the genetic data of Iranians which they have obtained through different means.”

“You might send people as doctors and therapists, maybe they would want to come here and see the effect of the poison they have produced in person,” he said.

Nuclear deal

Khamenei said in January that three European states who were party to a nuclear pact from which the United States has already withdrawn could not be trusted, and their actions to put pressure on Iran would not work.

In a Friday prayers sermon, Khamenei told thousands of worshippers that the European states “cannot be trusted”, after Britain, France and Germany triggered a formal dispute mechanism in the agreement, which could lead to U.N.



sanctions being reimposed.

He also accused Iran’s “enemies”, a term that usually refers to Washington and its allies, of trying to use Iran’s accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner to overshadow a public show of grief following the U.S.



killing of an Iranian general.